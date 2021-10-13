Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 4.0 million shares of the Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) were traded, and its beta was 0.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $33.68, and it changed around -$5.89 or -14.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.64B. COLB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $50.68, offering almost -50.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $24.84, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.25% since then. We note from Columbia Banking System Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 382.77K.

Columbia Banking System Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended COLB as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Columbia Banking System Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter.

Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) trade information

Instantly COLB has showed a red trend with a performance of -14.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 40.78 on Tuesday, 10/12/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.41%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.18% year-to-date, but still down -13.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) is -1.38% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.7 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.35 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that COLB is forecast to be at a low of $39.00 and a high of $43.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -27.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -15.8% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) estimates and forecasts

Columbia Banking System Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -23.51 percent over the past six months and at a 27.65% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 32.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 9.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -34.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $149.68 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Columbia Banking System Inc. to make $150.97 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.80%. Columbia Banking System Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -19.10% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 8.00% per year for the next five years.

COLB Dividends

Columbia Banking System Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 27 and November 01. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.33 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.12. It is important to note, however, that the 3.33% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.71 per year.

Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.54% of Columbia Banking System Inc. shares, and 90.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.26%. Columbia Banking System Inc. stock is held by 321 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 14.69% of the shares, which is about 10.54 million shares worth $454.16 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.84% or 7.78 million shares worth $335.15 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 4.5 million shares worth $194.37 million, making up 6.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund held roughly 2.13 million shares worth around $91.83 million, which represents about 2.97% of the total shares outstanding.