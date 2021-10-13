Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In today’s recent session, 0.9 million shares of the Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $55.08, and it changed around $0.57 or 1.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.21B. BCYC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $55.90, offering almost -1.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.68, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 67.9% since then. We note from Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 280.91K.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BCYC as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.61 for the current quarter.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) trade information

Instantly BCYC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.04% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 56.81 on Tuesday, 10/12/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.05%. The company’s shares are currently up 203.68% year-to-date, but still up 21.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) is 38.00% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $69.30, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BCYC is forecast to be at a low of $53.00 and a high of $100.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -81.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) estimates and forecasts

Bicycle Therapeutics plc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 81.94 percent over the past six months and at a -6.02% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -17.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 15.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 36.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.43 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc to make $4.79 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.84 million and $3.85 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 15.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 24.50%.

BCYC Dividends

Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 03 and November 08.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.94% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares, and 66.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.56%. Bicycle Therapeutics plc stock is held by 65 institutions, with Tybourne Capital Management (HK) Limited being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 7.68% of the shares, which is about 1.96 million shares worth $59.44 million.

Sv Health Investors, LLC, with 7.51% or 1.92 million shares worth $58.15 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 1.16 million shares worth $35.32 million, making up 4.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund held roughly 0.49 million shares worth around $15.02 million, which represents about 1.94% of the total shares outstanding.