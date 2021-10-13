Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN): Would You Buy Today?

In the last trading session, 2.17 million shares of the Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) were traded, and its beta was 1.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.72, and it changed around $0.97 or 20.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $44.96M. APDN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.64, offering almost -138.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.71% since then. We note from Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 89500.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 857.13K.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended APDN as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Applied DNA Sciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.41 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) trade information

Instantly APDN has showed a green trend with a performance of 20.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.82 on Tuesday, 10/12/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.72%. The company’s shares are currently up 12.16% year-to-date, but still up 10.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) is 0.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 67.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APDN is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $24.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -319.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -92.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) estimates and forecasts

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.46 percent over the past six months and at a 46.99% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 47.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 62.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 310.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.94 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Applied DNA Sciences Inc. to make $3.29 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $313k and $1.36 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 519.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 141.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 33.30%.

APDN Dividends

Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 21.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.46% of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. shares, and 26.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 29.79%. Applied DNA Sciences Inc. stock is held by 26 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 3.62% of the shares, which is about 0.27 million shares worth $1.84 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.81% or 60376.0 shares worth $0.41 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.11 million shares worth $0.79 million, making up 1.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 63913.0 shares worth around $0.46 million, which represents about 0.85% of the total shares outstanding.