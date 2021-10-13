Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 3.02 million shares of the Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were traded, and its beta was 1.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $164.02, and it changed around -$3.88 or -2.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $87.13B. ADI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $178.84, offering almost -9.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $115.64, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.5% since then. We note from Analog Devices Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.58 million.

Analog Devices Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended ADI as a Hold, whereas 18 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Analog Devices Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.7 for the current quarter.

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) trade information

Instantly ADI has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 171.54 on Tuesday, 10/12/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.38%. The company’s shares are currently up 11.03% year-to-date, but still down -0.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) is -5.09% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.22 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $193.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.02% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ADI is forecast to be at a low of $165.00 and a high of $215.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -31.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.6% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) estimates and forecasts

Analog Devices Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 3.51 percent over the past six months and at a 30.55% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 32.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 18.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 17.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 30.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.31 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Analog Devices Inc. to make $2.48 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 51.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.30%. Analog Devices Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -10.00% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 17.27% per year for the next five years.

ADI Dividends

Analog Devices Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 22 and November 26. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.68 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.76. It is important to note, however, that the 1.68% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.98 per year.

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.22% of Analog Devices Inc. shares, and 70.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.72%. Analog Devices Inc. stock is held by 1,544 institutions, with JP Morgan Chase & Company being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 9.06% of the shares, which is about 33.34 million shares worth $5.74 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.49% or 31.27 million shares worth $5.38 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 10.42 million shares worth $1.79 billion, making up 2.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 7.66 million shares worth around $1.32 billion, which represents about 2.08% of the total shares outstanding.