Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 3.59 million shares of the Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) were traded, and its beta was 1.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.42, and it changed around -$2.68 or -10.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.59B. AMKR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.50, offering almost -31.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.83, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.69% since then. We note from Amkor Technology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.19 million.

Amkor Technology Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended AMKR as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Amkor Technology Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) trade information

Instantly AMKR has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.11 on Tuesday, 10/12/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.13%. The company’s shares are currently up 48.67% year-to-date, but still down -10.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) is -22.61% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMKR is forecast to be at a low of $27.00 and a high of $27.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -20.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -20.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.35 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Amkor Technology Inc. to make $1.51 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.17 billion and $1.25 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 45.30%. Amkor Technology Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 177.30% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 25.40% per year for the next five years.

AMKR Dividends

Amkor Technology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 25 and October 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.71 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.16. It is important to note, however, that the 0.71% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 61.93% of Amkor Technology Inc. shares, and 39.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.87%. Amkor Technology Inc. stock is held by 358 institutions, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 6.64% of the shares, which is about 16.21 million shares worth $383.77 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.80% or 11.74 million shares worth $277.86 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and Capitol Ser Tr-Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 5.77 million shares worth $116.65 million, making up 2.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Capitol Ser Tr-Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity Fd held roughly 4.74 million shares worth around $116.69 million, which represents about 1.94% of the total shares outstanding.