AM Stock Forecast 2021: Antero Midstream Corporation Remains Weak With A Upside Of 50.09%

In the last trading session, 3.39 million shares of the Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.00, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.22B. AM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.22, offering almost -2.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.49, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.09% since then. We note from Antero Midstream Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.35 million.

Antero Midstream Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended AM as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Antero Midstream Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.2 for the current quarter.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) trade information

Instantly AM has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.22 on Tuesday, 10/12/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.96%. The company’s shares are currently up 42.67% year-to-date, but still up 0.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) is 7.21% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.28, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -18.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AM is forecast to be at a low of $8.50 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 9.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 22.73% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) estimates and forecasts

Antero Midstream Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 27.17 percent over the past six months and at a 373.08% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -18.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -9.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 18.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $215.25 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Antero Midstream Corporation to make $205.19 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $210.5 million and $203.86 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.70%.

AM Dividends

Antero Midstream Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 26 and November 01. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 8.18 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.90. It is important to note, however, that the 8.18% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.88% of Antero Midstream Corporation shares, and 52.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.64%. Antero Midstream Corporation stock is held by 380 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 6.52% of the shares, which is about 31.13 million shares worth $281.13 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.34% or 30.28 million shares worth $273.39 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund and Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 20.74 million shares worth $199.14 million, making up 4.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund held roughly 9.65 million shares worth around $92.6 million, which represents about 2.02% of the total shares outstanding.