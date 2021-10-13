ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In today’s recent session, 0.71 million shares of the ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) have been traded, and its beta is 1.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $33.80, and it changed around $0.77 or 2.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $68.36B. ABB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.03, offering almost -12.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $24.07, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 28.79% since then. We note from ABB Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.26 million.

ABB Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 15 recommended ABB as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ABB Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of $0.4 for the current quarter.

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) trade information

Instantly ABB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.33% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 33.83 on Tuesday, 10/12/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.09%. The company’s shares are currently up 18.13% year-to-date, but still up 0.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) is -10.10% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.94 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.13 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.82, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 8.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ABB is forecast to be at a low of $27.22 and a high of $51.73. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -53.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 19.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ABB Ltd (ABB) estimates and forecasts

ABB Ltd share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.56 percent over the past six months and at a 57.14% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 90.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 57.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.47 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect ABB Ltd to make $7.77 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.58 billion and $7.08 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -30.70%. ABB Ltd earnings are expected to increase by -71.60% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 14.60% per year for the next five years.

ABB Dividends

ABB Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.63 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.87. It is important to note, however, that the 2.63% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.45 per year.

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of ABB Ltd shares, and 5.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.76%. ABB Ltd stock is held by 442 institutions, with Capital International Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.89% of the shares, which is about 18.22 million shares worth $555.1 million.

Fisher Asset Management, LLC, with 0.82% or 16.82 million shares worth $571.88 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Invesco American Franchise Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 13.38 million shares worth $454.85 million, making up 0.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco American Franchise Fd held roughly 2.22 million shares worth around $75.95 million, which represents about 0.11% of the total shares outstanding.