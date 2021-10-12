Why Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In today’s recent session, 0.99 million shares of the Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) have been traded, and its beta is 2.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.51, and it changed around $0.08 or 5.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.39M. IPDN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.56, offering almost -268.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.97, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.76% since then. We note from Professional Diversity Network Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 406.06K.

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) trade information

Instantly IPDN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.59% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6700 on Monday, 10/11/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.58%. The company’s shares are currently down -44.79% year-to-date, but still up 12.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) is -7.14% up in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 95.81% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IPDN is forecast to be at a low of $36.00 and a high of $36.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2284.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2284.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

IPDN Dividends

Professional Diversity Network Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 17.

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 53.87% of Professional Diversity Network Inc. shares, and 1.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.93%. Professional Diversity Network Inc. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 0.55% of the shares, which is about 73847.0 shares worth $0.12 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 0.30% or 40910.0 shares worth $65865.0 as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 73847.0 shares worth $0.12 million, making up 0.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 32999.0 shares worth around $41908.0, which represents about 0.25% of the total shares outstanding.