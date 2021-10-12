Why IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2021

In today’s recent session, 0.71 million shares of the IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) have been traded, and its beta is 2.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.91, and it changed around $0.03 or 1.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $117.50M. IZEA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.45, offering almost -290.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.66, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 65.45% since then. We note from IZEA Worldwide Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 897.23K.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended IZEA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. IZEA Worldwide Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) trade information

Instantly IZEA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.53% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9700 on Monday, 10/11/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.05%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.30% year-to-date, but still down -1.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) is -17.18% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.9 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.15, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 53.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IZEA is forecast to be at a low of $4.15 and a high of $4.15. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -117.28% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -117.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) estimates and forecasts

IZEA Worldwide Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -59.91 percent over the past six months and at a 72.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 49.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.25 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect IZEA Worldwide Inc. to make $8.25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.04 million and $6.39 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 79.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 29.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 39.40%. IZEA Worldwide Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 13.10% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

IZEA Dividends

IZEA Worldwide Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 10 and November 15.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.70% of IZEA Worldwide Inc. shares, and 2.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.12%. IZEA Worldwide Inc. stock is held by 26 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.34% of the shares, which is about 0.79 million shares worth $1.44 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.43% or 0.26 million shares worth $0.47 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1.7 million shares worth $6.41 million, making up 2.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.77 million shares worth around $1.4 million, which represents about 1.30% of the total shares outstanding.