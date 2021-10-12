TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: TGA): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 1.79 million shares of the TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) were traded, and its beta was 2.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.19, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $221.61M. TGA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.25, offering almost -1.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 88.4% since then. We note from TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 296.23K.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TGA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. TransGlobe Energy Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) trade information

Instantly TGA has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.42 on Monday, 10/11/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.73%. The company’s shares are currently up 231.81% year-to-date, but still up 25.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) is 74.32% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12940.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.84, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TGA is forecast to be at a low of $3.84 and a high of $3.84. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -20.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -20.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $40.44 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect TransGlobe Energy Corporation to make $44.84 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2017. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $19.79 million and $20.7 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 104.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 116.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.80%. TransGlobe Energy Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 50.70% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -13.14% per year for the next five years.

TGA Dividends

TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 11 and November 16.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.63% of TransGlobe Energy Corporation shares, and 21.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.40%. TransGlobe Energy Corporation stock is held by 43 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 8.66% of the shares, which is about 6.28 million shares worth $12.12 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 4.83% or 3.5 million shares worth $6.76 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco International Small Company Fund and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 3.4 million shares worth $6.57 million, making up 4.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio held roughly 0.26 million shares worth around $0.43 million, which represents about 0.36% of the total shares outstanding.