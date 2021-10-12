Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) were traded, and its beta was -0.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.58, and it changed around $0.07 or 4.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $61.73M. TOPS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.89, offering almost -146.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.71% since then. We note from Top Ships Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 850.03K.

Top Ships Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TOPS as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Top Ships Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) trade information

Instantly TOPS has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6500 on Monday, 10/11/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.24%. The company’s shares are currently up 30.58% year-to-date, but still up 0.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) is 14.49% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.08 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.92 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 84.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TOPS is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -532.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -532.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.00%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -52.96%.

TOPS Dividends

Top Ships Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 09 and August 16.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.25% of Top Ships Inc. shares, and 0.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.70%. Top Ships Inc. stock is held by 20 institutions, with Cetera Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 0.25% of the shares, which is about 99430.0 shares worth $0.16 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with 0.18% or 69737.0 shares worth $0.11 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA U.S. Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 32230.0 shares worth $40287.0, making up 0.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio held roughly 11220.0 shares worth around $15034.0, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.