Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In today’s recent session, 2.26 million shares of the Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) have been traded, and its beta is 0.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.49, and it changed around $2.74 or 25.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $359.69M. TIPT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.48, offering almost -14.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.82, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 64.27% since then. We note from Tiptree Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 81.62K.

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) trade information

Instantly TIPT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 25.53% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.20 on Monday, 10/11/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.0%. The company’s shares are currently up 114.14% year-to-date, but still up 4.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) is 7.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.88 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.94, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -358.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TIPT is forecast to be at a low of $2.94 and a high of $2.94. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 78.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 78.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

TIPT Dividends

Tiptree Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 05. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.49 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.16. It is important to note, however, that the 1.49% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.13 per year.

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 36.77% of Tiptree Inc. shares, and 36.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.45%. Tiptree Inc. stock is held by 121 institutions, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 8.02% of the shares, which is about 2.68 million shares worth $24.93 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.97% or 1.33 million shares worth $12.35 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 0.8 million shares worth $7.96 million, making up 2.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.55 million shares worth around $5.08 million, which represents about 1.63% of the total shares outstanding.