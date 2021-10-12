Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPX) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 1.19 million shares of the Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.39, and it changed around -$0.4 or -3.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $78.66M. SNPX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.40, offering almost -16.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.60, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 79.02% since then. We note from Synaptogenix Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 386.93K.

Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) trade information

Instantly SNPX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.13% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.37 on Monday, 10/11/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.78%. The company’s shares are currently up 113.17% year-to-date, but still up 45.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) is 88.64% up in the 30-day period.

SNPX Dividends

Synaptogenix Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November.

Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.88% of Synaptogenix Inc. shares, and 19.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 26.56%. Synaptogenix Inc. stock is held by 21 institutions, with AIGH Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 9.04% of the shares, which is about 0.32 million shares worth $3.12 million.

Ikarian Capital, LLC, with 8.55% or 0.3 million shares worth $2.96 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 908.0 shares worth $6265.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares.