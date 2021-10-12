Stock Performance And Outlook Of Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU)

In today’s recent session, 1.09 million shares of the Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.43, and it changed around -$0.18 or -2.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $30.10M. WAFU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.00, offering almost -226.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.39, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 47.28% since then. We note from Wah Fu Education Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 201.45K.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) trade information

Instantly WAFU has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.80% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.87 on Monday, 10/11/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.3%. The company’s shares are currently up 68.32% year-to-date, but still up 8.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) is 3.85% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 57700.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.34 day(s).

WAFU Dividends

Wah Fu Education Group Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 31.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 72.07% of Wah Fu Education Group Limited shares, and 1.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.09%. Wah Fu Education Group Limited stock is held by 7 institutions, with Citadel Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 0.53% of the shares, which is about 23683.0 shares worth $0.2 million.

Bank of Montreal/Can/, with 0.34% or 15000.0 shares worth $0.13 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 1252.0 shares worth $9014.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares.