Risk-Takers Will Like Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA).

In the last trading session, 1.09 million shares of the Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.77, and it changed around $0.06 or 2.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $42.02M. WISA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.06, offering almost -154.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.83, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.94% since then. We note from Summit Wireless Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 93680.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.14 million.

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) trade information

Instantly WISA has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.18 on Monday, 10/11/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.89%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.75% year-to-date, but still up 2.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) is -7.67% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.53 day(s).

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (WISA) estimates and forecasts

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.14 percent over the past six months and at a 62.75% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 51.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 43.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 184.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.04 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. to make $2.23 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 114.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 27.50%.

WISA Dividends

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 12.

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.99% of Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. shares, and 9.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.69%. Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. stock is held by 28 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 2.54% of the shares, which is about 0.39 million shares worth $1.56 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 0.99% or 0.15 million shares worth $0.61 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.24 million shares worth $0.97 million, making up 1.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.14 million shares worth around $0.55 million, which represents about 0.90% of the total shares outstanding.