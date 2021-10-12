R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.1 million shares of the R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) were traded, and its beta was 2.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.93, and it changed around -$0.2 or -3.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $379.91M. RRD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.15, offering almost -45.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.28% since then. We note from R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 650.63K.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RRD as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) trade information

Instantly RRD has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.90% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.64 on Monday, 10/11/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.59%. The company’s shares are currently up 118.14% year-to-date, but still down -9.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) is 9.31% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.34 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 29.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RRD is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -41.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -41.99% from its current level to reach the projected low.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.19 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company to make $1.37 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.19 billion and $1.35 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at 0.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -5.70%. R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company earnings are expected to increase by -441.60% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -5.00% per year for the next five years.

RRD Dividends

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 25 and October 29.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.24% of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company shares, and 65.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.41%. R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company stock is held by 120 institutions, with Chatham Asset Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 9.79% of the shares, which is about 7.07 million shares worth $10.32 million.

Saba Capital Management, L.p., with 9.07% or 6.55 million shares worth $14.8 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 2.28 million shares worth $7.76 million, making up 3.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.93 million shares worth around $4.36 million, which represents about 2.67% of the total shares outstanding.