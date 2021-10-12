Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS): Historical Performance And Trend

In the last trading session, 1.78 million shares of the Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) were traded, and its beta was -0.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.85, and it changed around $0.05 or 5.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $33.46M. PXS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.60, offering almost -441.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.06% since then. We note from Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 964.04K.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended PXS as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) trade information

Instantly PXS has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9198 on Monday, 10/11/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.59%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.82% year-to-date, but still up 0.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) is 9.93% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.26 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.09, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.02% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PXS is forecast to be at a low of $1.09 and a high of $1.09. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -28.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -28.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) estimates and forecasts

Pyxis Tankers Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.59 percent over the past six months and at a 37.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -6.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 66.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.75 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Pyxis Tankers Inc. to make $6.71 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.08 million and $4.51 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 48.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -29.80%.

PXS Dividends

Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 24.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 49.19% of Pyxis Tankers Inc. shares, and 10.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.81%. Pyxis Tankers Inc. stock is held by 9 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 1.96% of the shares, which is about 0.75 million shares worth $0.65 million.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.26% or 98503.0 shares worth $85106.0 as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 42562.0 shares worth $30644.0, making up 0.11% of all outstanding shares.