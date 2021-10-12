PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In today’s recent session, 3.11 million shares of the PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV) have been traded, and its beta is 1.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.02, and it changed around $0.46 or 17.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $24.68M. PETV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.00, offering almost -462.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.96, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.1% since then. We note from PetVivo Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 442.06K.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV) trade information

Instantly PETV has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 17.97% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.22 on Monday, 10/11/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.21%. The company’s shares are currently down -80.68% year-to-date, but still down -2.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV) is -22.66% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 44360.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.04 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 56.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PETV is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -131.79% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -131.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PETV Dividends

PetVivo Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 41.78% of PetVivo Holdings Inc. shares, and 0.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.26%. PetVivo Holdings Inc. stock is held by 1 institutions, with Riverbridge Partners LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 0.20% of the shares, which is about 14369.0 shares worth $0.14 million.