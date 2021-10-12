Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 2.72 million shares of the Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) were traded, and its beta was 3.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.00, and it changed around -$0.09 or -0.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.95B. PTEN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.27, offering almost -25.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 73.56% since then. We note from Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.78 million.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended PTEN as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.45 for the current quarter.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) trade information

Instantly PTEN has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.13 on Monday, 10/11/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.15%. The company’s shares are currently up 71.10% year-to-date, but still down -8.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) is 15.68% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.79 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.68, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 7.02% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PTEN is forecast to be at a low of $7.50 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -44.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 16.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) estimates and forecasts

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 33.14 percent over the past six months and at a 9.22% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 25.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 28.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $352.48 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. to make $374.58 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $196.1 million and $220.8 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 79.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 69.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.40%.

PTEN Dividends

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 20 and October 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.89 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.08. It is important to note, however, that the 0.89% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.50 per year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.11% of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares, and 95.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.46%. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stock is held by 301 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 17.48% of the shares, which is about 32.94 million shares worth $234.89 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.13% or 20.97 million shares worth $149.53 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 12.6 million shares worth $105.46 million, making up 6.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF held roughly 7.48 million shares worth around $62.59 million, which represents about 3.97% of the total shares outstanding.