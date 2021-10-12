Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s (ORGO): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In today’s recent session, 2.63 million shares of the Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.83, and it changed around -$2.22 or -18.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.55B. ORGO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.34, offering almost -147.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.45, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 64.9% since then. We note from Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 918.05K.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ORGO as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) trade information

Instantly ORGO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -18.42% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.60 on Monday, 10/11/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.72%. The company’s shares are currently up 60.03% year-to-date, but still down -7.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) is -27.97% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.57 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 63.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ORGO is forecast to be at a low of $25.00 and a high of $29.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -195.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -154.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) estimates and forecasts

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -42.89 percent over the past six months and at a 143.75% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -68.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -40.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 36.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $112.67 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Organogenesis Holdings Inc. to make $123.73 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $71.96 million and $106.81 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 56.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 15.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 199.90%. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 136.40% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 60.57% per year for the next five years.

ORGO Dividends

Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 10.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 54.72% of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. shares, and 41.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.78%. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. stock is held by 120 institutions, with Avidity Partners Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 4.31% of the shares, which is about 5.52 million shares worth $41.58 million.

Prosight Management, LP, with 1.58% or 2.02 million shares worth $15.24 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Growth Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 1.85 million shares worth $19.31 million, making up 1.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.74 million shares worth around $5.57 million, which represents about 0.58% of the total shares outstanding.