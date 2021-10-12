Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) Stock Forecast 2021: $50.00 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In today’s recent session, 5.54 million shares of the Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) have been traded, and its beta is 2.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $33.26, and it changed around -$0.13 or -0.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $30.11B. OXY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.57, offering almost -3.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.52, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 74.38% since then. We note from Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 16.88 million.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended OXY as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Occidental Petroleum Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) trade information

Instantly OXY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.39% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 34.57 on Monday, 10/11/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.79%. The company’s shares are currently up 92.89% year-to-date, but still up 4.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) is 33.67% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 7.61% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OXY is forecast to be at a low of $24.00 and a high of $50.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -50.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 27.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) estimates and forecasts

Occidental Petroleum Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 37.46 percent over the past six months and at a 136.32% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -18.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 173.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 176.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 51.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.46 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Corporation to make $6.29 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.28 billion and $3.35 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 96.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 87.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -8.00%. Occidental Petroleum Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 130.20% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -5.15% per year for the next five years.

OXY Dividends

Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 04. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.12 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.12% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.24% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares, and 69.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.82%. Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock is held by 1,011 institutions, with Dodge & Cox Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 12.36% of the shares, which is about 115.4 million shares worth $3.61 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.24% or 95.65 million shares worth $2.99 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 69.8 million shares worth $2.18 billion, making up 7.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 25.06 million shares worth around $783.52 million, which represents about 2.68% of the total shares outstanding.