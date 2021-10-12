Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) In 2021: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 8.18 million shares of the Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) have been traded, and its beta is 0.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.82, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.99B. NOK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.79, offering almost -68.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.21, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 44.85% since then. We note from Nokia Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 17.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 23.35 million.

Nokia Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended NOK as a Hold, whereas 18 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nokia Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) trade information

Instantly NOK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.26% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.88 on Monday, 10/11/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.02%. The company’s shares are currently up 48.34% year-to-date, but still up 6.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) is -0.51% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 33.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.68 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.01, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NOK is forecast to be at a low of $5.75 and a high of $8.12. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -39.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.2% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) estimates and forecasts

Nokia Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 40.44 percent over the past six months and at a 26.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 16.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -29.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.5 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Nokia Corporation to make $7.45 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.28 billion and $7.83 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -4.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -28.40%. Nokia Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 24.10% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 17.79% per year for the next five years.

NOK Dividends

Nokia Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of Nokia Corporation shares, and 6.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.52%. Nokia Corporation stock is held by 575 institutions, with Optiver Holding B.v. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.56% of the shares, which is about 31.9 million shares worth $126.34 million.

Susquehanna International Securities Limited, with 0.55% or 31.39 million shares worth $124.29 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF and First Trust Indxx NextG ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 8.17 million shares worth $32.37 million, making up 0.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Trust Indxx NextG ETF held roughly 3.14 million shares worth around $16.2 million, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.