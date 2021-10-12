Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 40.04 million shares of the Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) were traded, and its beta was 0.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.67, and it changed around $0.02 or 2.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $519.83M. NAKD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.40, offering almost -407.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 89.55% since then. We note from Naked Brand Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 46.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 53.91 million.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) trade information

Instantly NAKD has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.86% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7330 on Monday, 10/11/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.59%. The company’s shares are currently up 246.35% year-to-date, but still up 0.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) is 8.77% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 41.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.46 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 63.00%.

NAKD Dividends

Naked Brand Group Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 20.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.91% of Naked Brand Group Limited shares, and 0.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.25%. Naked Brand Group Limited stock is held by 53 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.04% of the shares, which is about 0.33 million shares worth $0.24 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.03% or 0.25 million shares worth $0.18 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 0.25 million shares worth $0.18 million, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares.