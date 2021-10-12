MU Stock Forecast 2021: Micron Technology Inc. Remains Weak With A Upside Of 26.26%

In today’s recent session, 13.06 million shares of the Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) have been traded, and its beta is 1.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $66.86, and it changed around -$2.36 or -3.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $78.39B. MU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $96.96, offering almost -45.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $49.30, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.26% since then. We note from Micron Technology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.86 million.

Micron Technology Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 34 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended MU as a Hold, whereas 27 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Micron Technology Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $2.32 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) trade information

Instantly MU has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.41% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 71.67 on Monday, 10/11/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.71%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.93% year-to-date, but still down -1.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is -5.82% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.27 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $100.66, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.58% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MU is forecast to be at a low of $70.00 and a high of $165.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -146.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) estimates and forecasts

Micron Technology Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -24.88 percent over the past six months and at a 45.87% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 50.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 114.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 237.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 29.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 24 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.21 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 23 analysts expect Micron Technology Inc. to make $8.68 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 35.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.80%. Micron Technology Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -56.90% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 21.93% per year for the next five years.

MU Dividends

Micron Technology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 05 and January 10. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.58 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 0.58% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.16% of Micron Technology Inc. shares, and 84.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.21%. Micron Technology Inc. stock is held by 1,818 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 7.85% of the shares, which is about 88.02 million shares worth $7.76 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.69% or 86.19 million shares worth $7.6 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 31.53 million shares worth $2.78 billion, making up 2.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund held roughly 26.88 million shares worth around $2.37 billion, which represents about 2.40% of the total shares outstanding.