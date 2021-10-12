Let’s Talk About How Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) Stock Is Doing.

In today’s recent session, 3.79 million shares of the Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.67, and it changed around $3.61 or 12.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.49B. TTM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.41, offering almost 10.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.57, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 72.94% since then. We note from Tata Motors Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.67 million.

Tata Motors Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 4.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 32 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended TTM as a Hold, whereas 17 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. Tata Motors Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) trade information

Instantly TTM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 12.88% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 32.00 on Monday, 10/11/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.03%. The company’s shares are currently up 122.70% year-to-date, but still up 23.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) is 38.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.77 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.64, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -33.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TTM is forecast to be at a low of $10.75 and a high of $34.47. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -8.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 66.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tata Motors Limited (TTM) estimates and forecasts

Tata Motors Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 42.73 percent over the past six months and at a 866.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 25.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -41.23%.

TTM Dividends

Tata Motors Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November.

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Tata Motors Limited shares, and 6.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.82%. Tata Motors Limited stock is held by 237 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.31% of the shares, which is about 8.68 million shares worth $180.49 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 0.89% or 5.92 million shares worth $123.08 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Tr Chindia ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 0.99 million shares worth $17.65 million, making up 0.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Tr Chindia ETF held roughly 0.74 million shares worth around $16.07 million, which represents about 0.11% of the total shares outstanding.