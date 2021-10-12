Is Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ: RLAY) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 1.06 million shares of the Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.30, and it changed around $1.14 or 4.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.51B. RLAY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $64.37, offering almost -119.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $25.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.22% since then. We note from Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 616.36K.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RLAY as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Relay Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.64 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) trade information

Instantly RLAY has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -29.50% year-to-date, but still down -2.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) is -8.86% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 15.36 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $53.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 45.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RLAY is forecast to be at a low of $50.00 and a high of $59.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -101.37% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -70.65% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 78.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -190.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -93.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $110k in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Relay Therapeutics Inc. to make $3.21 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -96.10%.

RLAY Dividends

Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 25 and August 30.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.12% of Relay Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 92.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.42%. Relay Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 209 institutions, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 30.21% of the shares, which is about 27.9 million shares worth $964.67 million.

FMR, LLC, with 6.31% or 5.83 million shares worth $201.49 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1.4 million shares worth $48.37 million, making up 1.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 1.29 million shares worth around $41.03 million, which represents about 1.40% of the total shares outstanding.