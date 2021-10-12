Is Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMD) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In today’s recent session, 13.92 million shares of the Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) have been traded, and its beta is 2.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $104.97, and it changed around $0.29 or 0.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $128.65B. AMD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $122.49, offering almost -16.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $72.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 30.93% since then. We note from Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 35.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 61.15 million.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 39 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 16 recommended AMD as a Hold, whereas 18 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) trade information

Instantly AMD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.28% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 107.95 on Monday, 10/11/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.76%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.14% year-to-date, but still up 4.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is -0.49% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 84.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.77 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $116.61, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMD is forecast to be at a low of $77.00 and a high of $172.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -63.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 26.65% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) estimates and forecasts

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 30.54 percent over the past six months and at a 93.80% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 30.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 63.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 32.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 60.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 31 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.11 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 30 analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices Inc. to make $4.24 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.56 billion and $3.24 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 60.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 30.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 34.80%. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 604.70% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 32.44% per year for the next five years.

AMD Dividends

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 25 and October 29.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.52% of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, and 74.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.19%. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock is held by 1,796 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 7.98% of the shares, which is about 96.96 million shares worth $7.61 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.18% or 87.21 million shares worth $6.85 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 34.15 million shares worth $2.68 billion, making up 2.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 24.81 million shares worth around $1.95 billion, which represents about 2.04% of the total shares outstanding.