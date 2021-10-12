If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT)

In the last trading session, 1.17 million shares of the Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.87, and it changed around -$0.04 or -2.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $156.07M. OSMT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.49, offering almost -247.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.83, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.14% since then. We note from Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 569.64K.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended OSMT as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.31 for the current quarter.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) trade information

Instantly OSMT has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.2900 on Monday, 10/11/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 43.16%. The company’s shares are currently down -54.61% year-to-date, but still down -37.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) is -40.45% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.82 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 66.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OSMT is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -220.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -167.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT) estimates and forecasts

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -37.04 percent over the past six months and at a 17.56% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -121.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 69.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -36.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $25.6 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc to make $28.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $37.04 million and $34.53 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -30.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -17.50%.

OSMT Dividends

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 12.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.76% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc shares, and 26.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.24%. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc stock is held by 77 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 2.65% of the shares, which is about 1.67 million shares worth $5.02 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 1.55% or 0.97 million shares worth $2.93 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

AMG Managers Emerging Opportunities Fd and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 0.34 million shares worth $0.99 million, making up 0.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.2 million shares worth around $0.6 million, which represents about 0.32% of the total shares outstanding.