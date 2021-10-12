Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) Stock Forecast 2021: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In the last trading session, 1.09 million shares of the Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.39, and it changed around $0.82 or 6.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $998.09M. GOSS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.10, offering almost -5.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.42% since then. We note from Gossamer Bio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 516.09K.

Gossamer Bio Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended GOSS as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Gossamer Bio Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.79 for the current quarter.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) trade information

Instantly GOSS has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.58 on Monday, 10/11/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.4%. The company’s shares are currently up 38.47% year-to-date, but still up 7.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) is 33.23% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 28.68 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.01% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GOSS is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $26.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -94.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 25.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) estimates and forecasts

Gossamer Bio Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 54.80 percent over the past six months and at a 11.55% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 1.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.80% in the next quarter.

Gossamer Bio Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -7.80% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 5.20% per year for the next five years.

GOSS Dividends

Gossamer Bio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 25.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.66% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares, and 82.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.02%. Gossamer Bio Inc. stock is held by 182 institutions, with HHLR Advisors, LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 9.77% of the shares, which is about 7.42 million shares worth $60.26 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.15% or 5.43 million shares worth $44.12 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 3.0 million shares worth $25.92 million, making up 3.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 1.96 million shares worth around $15.91 million, which represents about 2.58% of the total shares outstanding.