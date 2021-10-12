Future Outlook And Hallador Energy Company Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 1.69 million shares of the Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) were traded, and its beta was 0.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.98, and it changed around -$0.31 or -7.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $106.23M. HNRG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.58, offering almost -15.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 82.41% since then. We note from Hallador Energy Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 431.48K.

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) trade information

Instantly HNRG has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.58 on Monday, 10/11/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.1%. The company’s shares are currently up 170.75% year-to-date, but still up 27.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) is 56.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.14 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 0.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HNRG is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -0.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) estimates and forecasts

Hallador Energy Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 100.00 percent over the past six months and at a 45.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 44.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -83.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 106.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $70.7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Hallador Energy Company to make $70.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $65.13 million and $65.55 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.10%.

HNRG Dividends

Hallador Energy Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 05.

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.97% of Hallador Energy Company shares, and 32.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.82%. Hallador Energy Company stock is held by 49 institutions, with Verdad Advisers, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 3.48% of the shares, which is about 1.07 million shares worth $2.88 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 3.03% or 0.93 million shares worth $2.5 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Aegis Value, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.58 million shares worth $1.56 million, making up 1.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Aegis Value, Inc. held roughly 0.53 million shares worth around $1.42 million, which represents about 1.72% of the total shares outstanding.