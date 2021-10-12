Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE: BEN) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 1.96 million shares of the Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.59, and it changed around -$0.35 or -1.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.29B. BEN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.94, offering almost -21.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.97, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 39.27% since then. We note from Franklin Resources Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.72 million.

Franklin Resources Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended BEN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Franklin Resources Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter.

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) trade information

Instantly BEN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.17% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 31.04 on Monday, 10/11/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.67%. The company’s shares are currently up 19.81% year-to-date, but still up 1.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) is -4.41% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.32 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.85, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 7.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BEN is forecast to be at a low of $26.00 and a high of $38.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -28.42% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.13% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) estimates and forecasts

Franklin Resources Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 1.08 percent over the past six months and at a 28.35% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 55.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 19.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 50.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.16 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Franklin Resources Inc. to make $2.19 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 26.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.50%. Franklin Resources Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -32.30% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10.64% per year for the next five years.

BEN Dividends

Franklin Resources Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 25 and October 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.74 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.12. It is important to note, however, that the 3.74% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.19 per year.

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 43.13% of Franklin Resources Inc. shares, and 46.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.60%. Franklin Resources Inc. stock is held by 835 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 6.40% of the shares, which is about 32.19 million shares worth $1.03 billion.

State Street Corporation, with 5.32% or 26.74 million shares worth $855.57 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 10.03 million shares worth $320.86 million, making up 1.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 8.55 million shares worth around $253.03 million, which represents about 1.70% of the total shares outstanding.