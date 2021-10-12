Dune Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: DUNE): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 4.06 million shares of the Dune Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:DUNE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.88, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $212.38M. DUNE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.24, offering almost -3.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.51, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 3.74% since then. We note from Dune Acquisition Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 48000.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 28.30K.

Dune Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:DUNE) trade information

Instantly DUNE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.15% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.88 on Monday, 10/11/21 decreased the stock’s daily price by 0.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.58% year-to-date, but still up 0.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dune Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:DUNE) is 0.72% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 29690.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.2 day(s).

DUNE Dividends

Dune Acquisition Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November.

Dune Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:DUNE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Dune Acquisition Corporation shares, and 74.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.38%. Dune Acquisition Corporation stock is held by 57 institutions, with Saba Capital Management, L.p. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 7.74% of the shares, which is about 1.33 million shares worth $13.06 million.

Aristeia Capital, LLC, with 5.80% or 1.0 million shares worth $9.78 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Special Opportunities Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 38600.0 shares worth $0.38 million, making up 0.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 29372.0 shares worth around $0.29 million, which represents about 0.17% of the total shares outstanding.