Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In today’s recent session, 2.49 million shares of the Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.90, and it changed around $0.08 or 2.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $66.13B. SAN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.38, offering almost -12.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.74, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 55.38% since then. We note from Banco Santander S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.88 million.

Banco Santander S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 4.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended SAN as a Hold, whereas 17 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Banco Santander S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN) trade information

Instantly SAN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.09% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.90 on Monday, 10/11/21 decreased the stock’s daily price by 0.0%. The company’s shares are currently up 25.25% year-to-date, but still up 4.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN) is 6.70% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.08 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.51, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SAN is forecast to be at a low of $3.59 and a high of $5.90. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -51.28% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7.95% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) estimates and forecasts

Banco Santander S.A. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 11.05 percent over the past six months and at a 70.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 29.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -27.50%. Banco Santander S.A. earnings are expected to increase by -232.90% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -13.48% per year for the next five years.

SAN Dividends

Banco Santander S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 25 and February 01. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.79 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.03. It is important to note, however, that the 0.79% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Banco Santander S.A. shares, and 1.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.89%. Banco Santander S.A. stock is held by 360 institutions, with Fisher Asset Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 0.68% of the shares, which is about 118.54 million shares worth $463.49 million.

Macquarie Group Limited, with 0.13% or 21.8 million shares worth $74.77 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Russell Inv Co- U.S. Strategic Equity Fund and DFA Tax Managed International Value Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 3.14 million shares worth $11.98 million, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Tax Managed International Value Portfolio held roughly 2.99 million shares worth around $11.38 million, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.