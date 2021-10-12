A Business Review Of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 2.32 million shares of the Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) were traded, and its beta was 1.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.67, and it changed around $0.16 or 1.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.05B. FOLD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.39, offering almost -117.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.31% since then. We note from Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.41 million.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended FOLD as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.18 for the current quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) trade information

Instantly FOLD has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.79 on Monday, 10/11/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.02%. The company’s shares are currently down -49.46% year-to-date, but still up 18.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) is 6.77% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27.91 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.89, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.91% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FOLD is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $29.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -148.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) estimates and forecasts

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 25.35 percent over the past six months and at a 25.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 28.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $80.11 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics Inc. to make $86.33 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 22.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.30%. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 27.90% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -1.00% per year for the next five years.

FOLD Dividends

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 03 and November 08.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.52% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 105.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 106.04%. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 332 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 9.28% of the shares, which is about 24.73 million shares worth $238.39 million.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, with 8.67% or 23.12 million shares worth $222.89 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 7.39 million shares worth $72.97 million, making up 2.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 6.34 million shares worth around $62.67 million, which represents about 2.38% of the total shares outstanding.