Why PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2021

In the last trading session, 17.4 million shares of the PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) were traded, and its beta was 1.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $36.57, and it changed around -$8.59 or -19.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.87B. PAGS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $62.83, offering almost -71.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $35.58, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.71% since then. We note from PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.68 million.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended PAGS as a Hold, whereas 18 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) trade information

Instantly PAGS has showed a red trend with a performance of -19.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 52.20 on Friday, 10/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 29.94%. The company’s shares are currently down -35.71% year-to-date, but still down -30.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) is -35.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $363.16, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 89.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PAGS is forecast to be at a low of $275.05 and a high of $421.20. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1051.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -652.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) estimates and forecasts

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -21.42 percent over the past six months and at a 123.81% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 31.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 29.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 46.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $503.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. to make $573.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 49.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 102.80%. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by -5.60% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 43.33% per year for the next five years.

PAGS Dividends

PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on June 02.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.49% of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. shares, and 108.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 109.38%. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stock is held by 399 institutions, with Capital Research Global Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 14.53% of the shares, which is about 29.27 million shares worth $1.64 billion.

Capital World Investors, with 9.15% or 18.44 million shares worth $1.03 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 29.28 million shares worth $1.64 billion, making up 14.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held roughly 15.34 million shares worth around $857.69 million, which represents about 7.61% of the total shares outstanding.