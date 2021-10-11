Why Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In today’s recent session, 0.57 million shares of the Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) have been traded, and its beta is 2.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.91, and it changed around $0.11 or 1.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.44B. GSM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.25, offering almost -42.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.59, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 92.54% since then. We note from Ferroglobe PLC’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.97 million.

Ferroglobe PLC stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended GSM as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ferroglobe PLC is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) trade information

Instantly GSM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.41% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.54 on Friday, 10/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.09%. The company’s shares are currently up 375.61% year-to-date, but still down -15.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) is -11.96% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.08, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -632.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GSM is forecast to be at a low of $0.90 and a high of $1.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 84.2% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 88.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -26.80%. Ferroglobe PLC earnings are expected to increase by 34.10% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

GSM Dividends

Ferroglobe PLC’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 31 and September 06.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 48.79% of Ferroglobe PLC shares, and 26.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.39%. Ferroglobe PLC stock is held by 68 institutions, with Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.57% of the shares, which is about 4.35 million shares worth $16.46 million.

Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP, with 2.23% or 3.77 million shares worth $14.26 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 1.9 million shares worth $3.35 million, making up 1.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I held roughly 1.36 million shares worth around $2.41 million, which represents about 0.80% of the total shares outstanding.