Vistra Corp. (NYSE: VST) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 3.1 million shares of the Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) were traded, and its beta was 0.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.90, and it changed around -$0.05 or -0.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.66B. VST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.20, offering almost -35.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.58% since then. We note from Vistra Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.59 million.

Vistra Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended VST as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Vistra Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.48 for the current quarter.

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) trade information

Instantly VST has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.33 on Friday, 10/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.35%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.95% year-to-date, but still up 6.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) is -5.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.6 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VST is forecast to be at a low of $21.00 and a high of $29.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -62.01% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -17.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vistra Corp. (VST) estimates and forecasts

Vistra Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.31 percent over the past six months and at a -84.46% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 62.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1,400.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.91 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Vistra Corp. to make $3.79 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 50.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.20%. Vistra Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -30.20% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 19.80% per year for the next five years.

VST Dividends

Vistra Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 02 and November 08. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.35 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 3.35% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.37% of Vistra Corp. shares, and 92.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.93%. Vistra Corp. stock is held by 565 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 9.28% of the shares, which is about 44.8 million shares worth $831.05 million.

Oaktree Capital Management, LP, with 6.20% or 29.94 million shares worth $555.32 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 12.54 million shares worth $232.61 million, making up 2.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund held roughly 10.0 million shares worth around $185.5 million, which represents about 2.07% of the total shares outstanding.