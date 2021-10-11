Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 0.81 million shares of the Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.20, and it changed around -$0.05 or -4.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.00M. TRVI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.97, offering almost -230.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.18, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.67% since then. We note from Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 56.33K.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TRVI as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.4 for the current quarter.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) trade information

Instantly TRVI has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3400 on Friday, 10/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.45%. The company’s shares are currently down -50.41% year-to-date, but still down -6.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) is -21.05% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TRVI is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -733.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -733.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) estimates and forecasts

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -55.56 percent over the past six months and at a 11.05% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 2.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 15.70% in the next quarter.

TRVI Dividends

Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 09 and November 15.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.65% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 57.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 60.04%. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 19 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 27.51% of the shares, which is about 5.94 million shares worth $13.37 million.

Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc., with 22.34% or 4.82 million shares worth $10.86 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.1 million shares worth $0.23 million, making up 0.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 34789.0 shares worth around $57749.0, which represents about 0.16% of the total shares outstanding.