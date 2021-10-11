Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.17 million shares of the Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.56, and it changed around $0.38 or 11.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $41.38M. TIRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $103.87, offering almost -2817.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.73% since then. We note from Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 517.72K.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) trade information

Instantly TIRX has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.98 on Friday, 10/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.55%. The company’s shares are currently down -86.04% year-to-date, but still up 1.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) is -18.91% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 93850.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.38 day(s).

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) estimates and forecasts

TIRX Dividends

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.05% of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd shares, and 7.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.77%. Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd stock is held by 8 institutions, with Engineers Gate Manager LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 0.57% of the shares, which is about 38466.0 shares worth $0.24 million.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.31% or 20681.0 shares worth $0.13 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 5214.0 shares worth $22003.0, making up 0.08% of all outstanding shares.