Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX: SDPI) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In today’s recent session, 1.25 million shares of the Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX:SDPI) have been traded, and its beta is 0.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.46, and it changed around $0.03 or 2.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $39.70M. SDPI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.38, offering almost -63.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.40, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 72.6% since then. We note from Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 20.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.69 million.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SDPI as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Superior Drilling Products Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX:SDPI) trade information

Instantly SDPI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.10% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.1500 on Friday, 10/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 32.09%. The company’s shares are currently up 136.48% year-to-date, but still down -5.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX:SDPI) is 71.81% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.6 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.30, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -12.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SDPI is forecast to be at a low of $1.30 and a high of $1.30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 10.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 10.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) estimates and forecasts

Superior Drilling Products Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 67.25 percent over the past six months and at a 53.85% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 24.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 66.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.42 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Superior Drilling Products Inc. to make $3.42 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 121.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 30.60%.

SDPI Dividends

Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 04 and November 08.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX:SDPI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 57.24% of Superior Drilling Products Inc. shares, and 4.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.68%. Superior Drilling Products Inc. stock is held by 20 institutions, with Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 0.90% of the shares, which is about 0.23 million shares worth $0.21 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.79% or 0.2 million shares worth $0.19 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.22 million shares worth $0.2 million, making up 0.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.2 million shares worth around $0.18 million, which represents about 0.78% of the total shares outstanding.