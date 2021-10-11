StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) In 2021: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In the last trading session, 4.47 million shares of the StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $33.14, and it changed around -$1.12 or -3.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.62B. STNE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $95.12, offering almost -187.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $32.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.96% since then. We note from StoneCo Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.37 million.

StoneCo Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended STNE as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. StoneCo Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) trade information

Instantly STNE has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 35.24 on Friday, 10/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.96%. The company’s shares are currently down -60.51% year-to-date, but still down -6.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) is -24.53% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.56 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $343.27, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.35% from its current value. Analyst projections state that STNE is forecast to be at a low of $220.04 and a high of $511.95. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1444.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -563.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) estimates and forecasts

StoneCo Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -51.08 percent over the past six months and at a 3.51% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 33.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $247.04 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect StoneCo Ltd. to make $289.42 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $176.34 million and $191.16 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 40.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 51.40%.

StoneCo Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 2.10% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 4.11% per year for the next five years.

STNE Dividends

StoneCo Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 11.

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.90% of StoneCo Ltd. shares, and 79.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.89%. StoneCo Ltd. stock is held by 506 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 12.18% of the shares, which is about 32.17 million shares worth $2.16 billion.

Capital Research Global Investors, with 10.95% or 28.9 million shares worth $1.94 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Europacific Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 13.23 million shares worth $887.53 million, making up 5.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held roughly 8.81 million shares worth around $539.65 million, which represents about 3.34% of the total shares outstanding.