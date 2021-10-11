Shares Of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) Could Show A Loss Of -15.45%

In the last trading session, 6.64 million shares of the Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were traded, and its beta was 0.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $41.37, and it changed around $0.57 or 1.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $82.67B. ENB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.13, offering almost 0.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.97, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.81% since then. We note from Enbridge Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.46 million.

Enbridge Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended ENB as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Enbridge Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter.

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) trade information

Instantly ENB has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 41.49 on Friday, 10/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.29%. The company’s shares are currently up 29.32% year-to-date, but still up 3.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) is 3.22% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.78, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 5.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ENB is forecast to be at a low of $40.05 and a high of $47.76. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -15.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) estimates and forecasts

Enbridge Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 12.63 percent over the past six months and at a 23.20% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.10%.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.93 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Enbridge Inc. to make $9.01 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 34.70%. Enbridge Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -44.00% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 4.86% per year for the next five years.

ENB Dividends

Enbridge Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 05. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.41 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.65. It is important to note, however, that the 6.41% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.15% of Enbridge Inc. shares, and 53.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.68%. Enbridge Inc. stock is held by 1,438 institutions, with Royal Bank of Canada being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 7.82% of the shares, which is about 158.52 million shares worth $6.35 billion.

Bank of Montreal/Can/, with 3.33% or 67.42 million shares worth $2.7 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2021. The former held 33.66 million shares worth $1.32 billion, making up 1.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 25.75 million shares worth around $1.01 billion, which represents about 1.27% of the total shares outstanding.