Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 1.09 million shares of the Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.25, and it changed around -$1.06 or -3.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.33B. OLO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.00, offering almost -73.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.01% since then. We note from Olo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 852.85K.

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) trade information

Instantly OLO has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 29.94 on Friday, 10/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.64%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.71% year-to-date, but still down -4.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) is -19.61% down in the 30-day period.

Olo Inc. (OLO) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $36.25 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Olo Inc. to make $37.01 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

OLO Dividends

Olo Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 11.

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.58% of Olo Inc. shares, and 138.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 142.36%. Olo Inc. stock is held by 129 institutions, with Battery Management Corp. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 44.37% of the shares, which is about 12.26 million shares worth $458.55 million.

Capital Research Global Investors, with 16.97% or 4.69 million shares worth $175.42 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 3.87 million shares worth $144.73 million, making up 14.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd held roughly 1.92 million shares worth around $71.83 million, which represents about 6.95% of the total shares outstanding.