Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX): Would You Buy Today?

In today’s recent session, 6.64 million shares of the Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.31, and it changed around $0.0 or -1.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $42.31M. METX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.64, offering almost -1396.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.28, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 9.68% since then. We note from Meten Holding Group Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 32.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.06 million.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended METX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Meten Holding Group Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) trade information

Instantly METX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.61% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3379 on Friday, 10/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.26%. The company’s shares are currently down -84.44% year-to-date, but still down -11.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) is -19.78% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.23 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 89.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that METX is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -867.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -867.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

METX Dividends

Meten Holding Group Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 26 and August 30.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.94% of Meten Holding Group Ltd. shares, and 6.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.44%. Meten Holding Group Ltd. stock is held by 23 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 0.56% of the shares, which is about 0.73 million shares worth $0.71 million.

Amundi, with 0.39% or 0.51 million shares worth $0.5 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 72403.0 shares worth $48647.0, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 47075.0 shares worth around $24003.0, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.