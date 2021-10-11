Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 3.65 million shares of the Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.55, and it changed around -$0.74 or -2.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.57B. LEVI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.84, offering almost -20.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.17% since then. We note from Levi Strauss & Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.15 million.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended LEVI as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Levi Strauss & Co. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.4 for the current quarter.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) trade information

Instantly LEVI has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.00 on Friday, 10/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.37%. The company’s shares are currently up 27.24% year-to-date, but still up 2.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) is -3.62% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.10, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LEVI is forecast to be at a low of $31.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -56.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -21.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) estimates and forecasts

Levi Strauss & Co. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -3.48 percent over the past six months and at a 585.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 40.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 26.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 29.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.68 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to make $1.55 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 20.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -21.00%. Levi Strauss & Co. earnings are expected to increase by -133.10% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 5.30% per year for the next five years.

LEVI Dividends

Levi Strauss & Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.94 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.24. It is important to note, however, that the 0.94% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.60% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares, and 78.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.83%. Levi Strauss & Co. stock is held by 294 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 7.60% of the shares, which is about 6.95 million shares worth $192.73 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP, with 6.46% or 5.91 million shares worth $163.76 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Parnassus Mid-Cap Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 4.57 million shares worth $126.7 million, making up 5.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held roughly 3.86 million shares worth around $106.1 million, which represents about 4.21% of the total shares outstanding.