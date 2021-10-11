Let’s Get Started On The Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 2.05 million shares of the Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.48, and it changed around -$0.03 or -5.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $41.30M. CYRN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.75, offering almost -264.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.46, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.17% since then. We note from Cyren Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.32 million.

Cyren Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CYRN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cyren Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) trade information

Instantly CYRN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.09% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6379 on Friday, 10/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.75%. The company’s shares are currently down -50.78% year-to-date, but still down -15.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) is -2.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 68.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CYRN is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $1.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -212.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -212.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -12.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.75 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Cyren Ltd. to make $7.77 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $9.11 million and $8.44 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -15.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -8.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.40%. Cyren Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 12.40% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

CYRN Dividends

Cyren Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 22.

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.26% of Cyren Ltd. shares, and 59.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.83%. Cyren Ltd. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Warburg Pincus LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 59.94% of the shares, which is about 32.21 million shares worth $26.22 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 2.49% or 1.34 million shares worth $1.09 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 13132.0 shares worth $10689.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares.