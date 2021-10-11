Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In the last trading session, 8.08 million shares of the Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) were traded, and its beta was 1.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.22, and it changed around $1.1 or 2.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $28.36B. LVS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $66.76, offering almost -74.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $35.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.88% since then. We note from Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.47 million.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended LVS as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Las Vegas Sands Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) trade information

Instantly LVS has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 38.35 on Friday, 10/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.34%. The company’s shares are currently down -35.87% year-to-date, but still up 0.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) is -12.48% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.6 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $56.64, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LVS is forecast to be at a low of $38.00 and a high of $73.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -91.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) estimates and forecasts

Las Vegas Sands Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -37.96 percent over the past six months and at a 58.49% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 22.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 89.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 145.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 61.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.51 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. to make $1.93 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $586 million and $1.15 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 158.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 68.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.70%.

LVS Dividends

Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 19 and October 25. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 4.75 per year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 46.19% of Las Vegas Sands Corp. shares, and 40.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.68%. Las Vegas Sands Corp. stock is held by 972 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3.43% of the shares, which is about 26.17 million shares worth $1.56 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.55% or 19.52 million shares worth $1.16 billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 10.76 million shares worth $641.07 million, making up 1.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 6.58 million shares worth around $392.24 million, which represents about 0.86% of the total shares outstanding.