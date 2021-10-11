Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 1.08 million shares of the Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.66, and it changed around -$0.03 or -1.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $38.69M. JUPW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.88, offering almost -434.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.7% since then. We note from Jupiter Wellness Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 776.10K.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) trade information

Instantly JUPW has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7700 on Friday, 10/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.21%. The company’s shares are currently down -67.39% year-to-date, but still up 19.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) is -4.60% up in the 30-day period.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) estimates and forecasts

JUPW Dividends

Jupiter Wellness Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.81% of Jupiter Wellness Inc. shares, and 10.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.54%. Jupiter Wellness Inc. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Glenview Trust Co being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 8.68% of the shares, which is about 1.99 million shares worth $8.92 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.76% or 0.17 million shares worth $0.78 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.17 million shares worth $0.75 million, making up 0.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 17812.0 shares worth around $32061.0, which represents about 0.08% of the total shares outstanding.