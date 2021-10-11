It’s Easy To Bet On Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In today’s recent session, 25.78 million shares of the Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) have been traded, and its beta is 2.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.04, and it changed around $3.43 or 74.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $205.61M. ADMS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.15, offering almost -13.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.96, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 63.18% since then. We note from Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 84200.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 203.44K.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ADMS as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.22 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) trade information

Instantly ADMS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 74.40% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.08 on Friday, 10/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.5%. The company’s shares are currently up 6.47% year-to-date, but still down -3.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) is 1.10% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.11 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.81, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 8.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ADMS is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -74.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 62.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADMS) estimates and forecasts

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 1.99 percent over the past six months and at a 50.25% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 47.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 71.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $24.78 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $27.93 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $20.18 million and $21.01 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 22.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 32.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.60%.

ADMS Dividends

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 10.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.33% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 78.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.87%. Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 88 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 11.56% of the shares, which is about 5.27 million shares worth $27.84 million.

Armistice Capital, LLC, with 8.46% or 3.86 million shares worth $20.36 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio and Fidelity Capital Appreciation Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2021. The former held 1.84 million shares worth $8.78 million, making up 4.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Capital Appreciation Fund held roughly 1.42 million shares worth around $6.77 million, which represents about 3.10% of the total shares outstanding.