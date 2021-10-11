Is MRC Global Inc.’s (NYSE: MRC) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 4.66 million shares of the MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) were traded, and its beta was 2.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.79, and it changed around $0.3 or 4.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $619.23M. MRC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.21, offering almost -56.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.97, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.04% since then. We note from MRC Global Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 596.34K.

MRC Global Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended MRC as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. MRC Global Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter.

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) trade information

Instantly MRC has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.94 on Friday, 10/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.89%. The company’s shares are currently up 17.50% year-to-date, but still up 4.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) is 1.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.22 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 36.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MRC is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $17.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -118.23% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -28.37% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MRC Global Inc. (MRC) estimates and forecasts

MRC Global Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.60 percent over the past six months and at a 162.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 26.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 170.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 160.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $707.71 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect MRC Global Inc. to make $682.36 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $567.39 million and $579 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 24.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1.50%. MRC Global Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 129.20% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

MRC Dividends

MRC Global Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 26 and November 01.

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.80% of MRC Global Inc. shares, and 97.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.88%. MRC Global Inc. stock is held by 236 institutions, with AllianceBernstein, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 12.25% of the shares, which is about 10.12 million shares worth $95.16 million.

FMR, LLC, with 11.41% or 9.44 million shares worth $88.7 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Fidelity Advisor Stock Selector Mid Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 3.65 million shares worth $34.35 million, making up 4.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Stock Selector Mid Cap Fund held roughly 2.91 million shares worth around $27.31 million, which represents about 3.51% of the total shares outstanding.